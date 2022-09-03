Industrial automation innovation among air force industry companies rebounded in the last quarter

Research and innovation in industrial automation in the air force equipment and technologies sector has rebounded in the last quarter.

The most recent figures show that the number of industrial automation related patent applications in the industry stood at 456 in the three months ending June – down from 517 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to industrial automation followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 426 in the three months ending June 2021 to 354 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Industrial automation is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Boeing was the top industrial automation innovator in the air force equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 192 industrial automation related patents in the three months ending June. That was up from 61 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States-based Raytheon Technologies with 78 industrial automation patent applications, the Netherlands-based Airbus (58 applications), and France-based Safran (45 applications).

Boeing has recently ramped up R&D in industrial automation. It saw growth of 68.2% in related patent applications in the three months ending June compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than ten quarterly patents in the air force equipment and technologies sector.