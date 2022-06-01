How is robotics innovation progressing in the air force industry?

Research and innovation in robotics in the air force equipment and technologies sector has stagnated in the last quarter.

The most recent figures show that the number of robotics related patent applications in the industry stood at 32 in the three months ending March – down from 50 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to robotics followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 54 in the three months ending March 2021 to 34 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Robotics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Boeing was the top robotics innovator in the air force equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The US-headquartered company filed 11 robotics related patents in the three months ending March. That was down from 20 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by Netherlands-based Airbus with five robotics patent applications, Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen with 4 applications, and US-based Raytheon Technologies with 4 applications.