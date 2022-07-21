Cloud innovation among air force industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in cloud in the air force equipment and technologies sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 291 in the three months ending May – down from 491 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 387 in the three months ending May 2021 to 313 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Raytheon Technologies Corp was the top innovator in the air force equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 84 related patents in the three months ending May. That was down from 114 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the France based Thales SA with 63 patent applications, the United States based The Boeing Co (32 applications), and the Netherlands based Airbus SE (22 applications).

Lockheed Martin Corp has recently ramped up R&D in . It saw growth of 72.7% in related patent applications in the three months ending May compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the air force equipment and technologies sector.