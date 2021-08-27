L3Harris Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 25.9% in July 2021

US-based company L3Harris Technologies’s IT hiring declined 25.9% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 31.53% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 21.92% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 2.22% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops L3Harris Technologies IT hiring in July 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by L3Harris Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.56% in July 2021, and a 35.71% drop over June 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 25% in July 2021, and registered a 62.45% decline. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.56% in July 2021, a 50% drop from June 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at L3Harris Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 94.77% share, which marked a 47.42% drop over the previous month.

Middle East & Africa stood next with 2.03%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.74% share and an 82.86% drop over June 2021.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 1.45% and a month-on-month decline of 58.33%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 90.7% share in July 2021, a 48.17% decline over June 2021. Canada featured next with a 4.07% share, down 22.22% over the previous month.United Kingdom recorded a 1.74% share, decline of 71.43% compared with June 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead L3Harris Technologies IT hiring activity in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.94%, down by 52.75% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 31.98% share, a decline of 41.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.21% share, down 43.24% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.87%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.

