May 30, 2022

The air force industry found it easier to fill cloud vacancies in Q1 2022

We've analysed the length of time job ads were live online across the job market using GlobalData figures

By Data Journalism Team

Cloud related jobs that were closed during Q1 2022 had been online for an average of 36 days when they were taken offline.

This was a decrease compared to the equivalent figure a year earlier, indicating that the required skillset for these roles has become easier to find in the past year.

Cloud is one of the topics that GlobalData, our parent company and from whom the data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive technology force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

On a regional level, these roles were hardest to fill in the Middle East and Africa, with related jobs that were taken offline in Q1 2022 having been online for an average of 134 days.

The next most difficult place to fill these roles was found to be Europe, while North America was in third place.

At the opposite end of the scale, jobs were filled fastest in Asia-Pacific, with adverts taken offline after 21 days on average.

While the air force industry found it easier to fill these roles in the latest quarter, these companies also found it easier to recruit cloud jobs than the wider market, with ads online for 0.3% less time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

You can keep track of the latest data from this database as it emerges by visiting our live dashboard here.

