August 18, 2022updated 17 Aug 2022 11:44am

South & Central America is seeing a hiring jump in air force industry digital media roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in digital media roles than others.

By Data Journalism Team

South & Central America was the fastest growing region for digital media hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending June.

The number of roles in South & Central America made up 3.2% of total digital media jobs – up from 0% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 1.5 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was Brazil, which saw 0% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending June 2021, increasing to 3.2% in the three months ending June this year.

That was followed by France (up 2.5 percentage points), Canada (1.9), and Germany (0.8).

The top country for digital media roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 73.6% of all roles advertised in the three months ending June.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the air force industry?

Some 4.3% of all air force industry digital media roles were advertised in Reston (United States) in the three months ending June.

That was followed by Washington (United States) with 4.1%, Montreal (Canada) with 3.6%, and Huntsville (United States) with 3.5%.

