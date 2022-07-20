North America is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry robotics roles

North America extended its dominance for robotics hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in North America made up 78.6% of total robotics jobs – up from 76.3% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 0.5 year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include robotics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 75.4% of all robotics job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 77.8% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 1.4 percentage points), Spain (0.9), and India (0.6).

The top country for robotics roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 77.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in the air force industry?

Some 6.5% of all air force industry robotics roles were advertised in Simi Valley (United States) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Newport News (United States) with 4.9%, Hazelwood (United States) with 2.5%, and Bengaluru (India) with 2%.