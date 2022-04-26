Leidos tops our hiring leaderboard for March 2022

Leidos has topped our hiring leaderboard in the three months to the end of March 2022, advertising for an average of 2,675 new jobs a month over that period.

This equates to 62 new postions per 1,000 employees at the United States-based company, the highest rate out of the 28 large air force equipment and technologies companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database.

For the purposes of this analysis, we’ve defined a large company as one with more than 1,000 employees and have included those for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

Leidos’s hiring rate has increased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 2,011 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including December 2022.

Boeing came in second place based on the rate per employee metric with 60 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of March 2022, while L3Harris was in third place.

The full top 10 for the three months to August can be viewed in the following table.

When ignoring the size of the company, Boeing came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with Leidos in second and Lockheed Martin in third.

