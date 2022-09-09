Europe is seeing a hiring jump in air force industry cybersecurity roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for cybersecurity hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending July.

The number of roles in Europe made up 10.6% of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 9.3% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 0.4 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was Germany, which saw 2% of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending July 2021, increasing to 3.2% in the three months ending July this year.

That was followed by Sweden (up 0.7 percentage points), France (0.5), and India (0.4).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 80.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending July.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the air force industry?

Some 6% of all air force industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Reston (United States) in the three months ending July.

That was followed by Huntsville (United States) with 3.7%, Arlington (United States) with 3.2%, and Annapolis (United States) with 2.7%.