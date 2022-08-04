Europe is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry machine learning roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for machine learning hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in Europe made up 19.1% of total machine learning jobs – up from 15.5% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.6 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was France, which saw 6.2% of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 9.1% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by India (up 2.8 percentage points), the United Kingdom (2.6), and Canada (0.5).

The top country for machine learning roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 70.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the air force industry?

Some 8.5% of all air force industry machine learning roles were advertised in Reston (United States) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Orlando (United States) with 2.8%, Toulouse (France) with 2.6%, and Greater Manchester (United Kingdom) with 2.5%.