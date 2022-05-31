Europe is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry digital media roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for digital media hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in Europe made up 23.6% of total digital media jobs – up from 9.2% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 3.9 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was the United Kingdom, which saw 3.1% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 12.6% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by France (up 5.6 percentage points), Canada (4.7), and Australia (2.3).

The top country for digital media roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 62.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the air force industry?

Some 3.8% of all air force industry digital media roles were advertised in Longueuil (Canada) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by El Segundo (United States) with 3.1%, Washington (United States) with 2.7%, and Hazelwood (United States) with 2.7%.