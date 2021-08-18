Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry IT hiring activity declines 3.6% in July 2021

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 3.6% decline in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 2.65% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.35% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering decrease of 1.39% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 77.03% in July 2021, a 10.15% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.16% in July 2021, marking an 11.68% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 6.57% in July 2021, an 18.18% drop from June 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 2.52% in July 2021, an 11.63% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 7% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Amazon posted 434 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 26.94% over the previous month, followed by Alibaba Group Holding with 238 jobs and a 4.39% growth. Robert Bosch with 159 IT jobs and Danaher with 137 jobs, recorded a 4.79% decline and a 149.09% increase, respectively, while JD recorded a 4.96% decline with 134 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 47.68% share in July 2021, a 2.58% decline over June 2021. China featured next with a 33.8% share, down 6.09% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 6.37% share, a drop of 15.04% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.6%, down by 7.75% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 20.32% share, a decline of 5.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.01% share, down 25.19% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.06%, recording a month-on-month growth of 700%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.