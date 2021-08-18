Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 18.5% in July 2021

Asia-Pacific witnessed an 18.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 16.1% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 28.01% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 2.59% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 57.72% in July 2021, a 21.45% growth over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 11.24% in July 2021, marking an 11.94% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 10.34% in July 2021, a 102.94% growth from June 2021.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 10.34% in July 2021, a 46.81% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 34.23% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over previous month.

The Boeing posted 230 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 8.37% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 210 jobs and a 150% growth. Raytheon Technologies with 99 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 35 jobs, recorded a 26.92% growth and a 75% increase, respectively, while Cubic recorded a 100% an increase with 22 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 51.87% share in July 2021, an 11.97% rise over June 2021. Australia featured next with a 28.64% share, up 37.41% over the previous month. Singapore recorded an 8.85% share, a growth of 126.92% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.53%, up by 46.08% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 44.23% share, a growth of 4.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.25% share, up 150% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.