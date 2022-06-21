View all newsletters
June 21, 2022updated 22 Jun 2022 12:07pm

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry cybersecurity roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in cybersecurity roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cybersecurity hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending April.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 6.6% of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 2.4% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.1 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 1.4% of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending April 2021, increasing to 4.4% in the three months ending April this year.

That was followed by Australia (up 0.8 percentage points), the United Kingdom (0.8), and Sweden (0.6).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 82.1% of all roles advertised in the three months ending April.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the air force industry?

Some 4% of all air force industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Huntsville (United States) in the three months ending April.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 3.9%, Annapolis (United States) with 3.4%, and Reston (United States) with 3.2%.

