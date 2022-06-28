Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry cloud roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cloud hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending April.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 13.1% of total cloud jobs – up from 6.5% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 2.7 year-on-year percentage point change in cloud roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cloud, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cloud job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 5.6% of all cloud job adverts in the three months ending April 2021, increasing to 11.8% in the three months ending April this year.

That was followed by France (up 2.9 percentage points), the United Kingdom (2.1), and Canada (0.1).

The top country for cloud roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 68.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending April.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for cloud workers in the air force industry?

Some 9.6% of all air force industry cloud roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending April.

That was followed by Reston (United States) with 3.1%, Orlando (United States) with 2%, and Aurora (United States) with 2%.