Airbus’s IT hiring activity increases 9.6% in July 2021

Netherlands-based company Airbus’s IT hiring increased 9.6% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 13.58% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 16.4% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 1.88% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Airbus IT hiring in July 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Airbus, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 39.75% in July 2021, and a 12.33% drop over June 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 21.12% in July 2021, and registered a 54.55% an increase. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 21.12% in July 2021, a flat growth from June 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Airbus

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 93.79% share, which marked a 3.42% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 6.21%, registering a 233.33% month-on-month growth.

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 46.58% share in July 2021, a 10.29% growth over June 2021. France featured next with an 18.01% share, down 23.68% over the previous month.United Kingdom recorded a 15.53% share, an increase of 108.33% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Airbus IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.94%, down by 3.48% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 26.09% share, a growth of 31.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.35% share, up 133.33% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.62%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.