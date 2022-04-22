Filings buzz in the aerospace and defence sector: 40% increase in robotics mentions in Q4 of 2021

Mentions of robotics within the filings of companies in the aerospace and defence sector rose 40% between the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to robotics during 2021 was 96% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When companies in the aerospace and defence sector publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Robotics is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether robotics is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the aerospace and defence sector, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned robotics at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 56% compared to 36% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to robotics.

Of the 20 biggest employers in the aerospace and defence sector, Leonardo was the company which referred to robotics the most during 2021. GlobalData identified 33 robotics-related sentences in the Italy-based company's filings - 0.5% of all sentences. Rheinmetall mentioned robotics the second most - the issue was referred to in 0.2% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high robotics mentions included Safran, BAE and Textron.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on robotics and how important the issue is considered within the aerospace and defence sector, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning robotics more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into robotics have been successes or failures.

In the last quarter, companies in the aerospace and defence sector based in Western Europe were most likely to mention robotics with 0.13% of sentences in company filings referring to the issue. In contrast, companies with their headquarters in the United States mentioned robotics in just 0.09% of sentences.