In the US aerospace & defence industry, there were 30 M&A deals announced in Q3 2023, worth a total value of $5.9bn, according to GlobalData's Deals Database. The $5.6bn acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies by BAE Systems was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, M&A activity in the US increased by 97% in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $3bn and rose by 1577% as compared to Q3 2022. Related deal volume increased by 11% in Q3 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 25% higher than in Q3 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in the US in Q3 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; Jefferies Financial Group; Lazard with 5, 3, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in the US Q3 2023 were Kirkland & Ellis; Akerman; Cooley with 4, 2, 2 deals respectively.

