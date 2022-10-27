IN-FOCUS: Boeing

|RANKINGS 2022
Airforce Technology Excellence Awards and Rankings 2022 – The Verdict
Boeing is a US designer, developer and manufacturer of commercial and military aircraft and space, defense and security systems ranked in five categories in the 2022 Airforce Technology Excellence Rankings.
The company secured a number of notable contracts during the research period related to aircraft supply and maintenance. Highlights include several contracts related to the F-15EX fighter aircraft and the supply of KC-46A tankers to the USAF and the Israeli MoD.
Maintenance and support contracts have also been a strong suit. Some notable highlights include a five-year follow-on contract to provide integrated logistics support for the Israeli Air Force (IAF) Apache helicopters; performance-based logistics (PBL) contracts from the Republic of Korea; a support contract related to the British Royal Air Force’s (RAF) fleet of Poseidon MRA1 maritime patrol aircraft; and a contract to continue performing critical sustainment activities for the global C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced a contract to Boeing for the development of new systems for Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) F-15 Eagle Super Interceptors fleet.
One of the company’s cornerstone aircraft is the F-15EX and the company completed the aircraft’s maiden test flight during the research before making the first delivery to the USAF. The company also commenced the production of the US Air Force’s (USAF) T-7A Red Hawk advanced jet trainer.
Another notable programme is the Loyal Wingman uncrewed aircraft system and the company securing funding and a potential assembly facility in Queensland Australia and conducting its first test flight.
Finally, other developments include the company committing to a new military aircraft maintenance facility at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida and entering the German Air Force’s Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) heavy-lift helicopter competition alongside Airbus.
Profile
Boeing designs, develops and manufactures commercial and military aircraft and space, defense and security systems. The company provides various models of aircraft and business jets for commercial purposes and trainer aircraft, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft, tanker aircraft, anti-submarine aircraft, and other attack aircraft and helicopters for military purposes. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates weapons, defense systems, launch systems, and satellites.
The company also provides logistics support, maintenance, training, modifications, data analytics and information-based services. It serves government and commercial customers throughout the world. The company has operations across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Boeing is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the US.
WEBSITE: www.boeing.com/