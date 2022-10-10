IN-FOCUS: BAE Systems

Excellence Awards 2022 - Featured Company

Airforce Technology Excellence Awards and Rankings 2022 – The Verdict

BAE Systems is a technology-led defense company that is ranked in the BUSINESS EXPANSION, INNOVATION, PRODUCT LAUNCH and R&D categories in the 2022 Airforce Technology Excellence Rankings.

The company won a number of notable contracts during the research period. A few highlights include a contract to enhance the capabilities of the Typhoon multi-role combat fighter aircraft; and an approximately £250m contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to design and develop the next-generation Future Combat Air System (FCAS) known as Tempest.

In the electronic warfare area the company partnered with USAF to install the ‘advanced electronic warfare system’ Compass Call onto the ‘next-generation’ EC-37B aircraft; won a contract to provide additional electronic warfare (EW) systems, retrofit kits, and spares for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft (JSF); and began low-rate initial production (LRIP) of an advanced electronic warfare (EW) system for the USAF F-15 aircraft.

The firm also secured a number of support contracts including one to support the training operations of the joint UK-Qatar Hawk squadron; a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to deliver advanced synthetic training for pilots training to fly Typhoon combat aircraft; and a contract to modernise and extend in-service support for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Hawk 127 lead-in fighter training system.

The company is at the forefront of new research and development initiatives and during the research period formed a collaboration with Sarcos Defense to develop new capabilities for Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) autonomous platforms. BAE was also selected by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop event-based (neuromorphic) infrared (IR) camera technologies; and was also selected to advance a next generation of integrated circuit (IC) technology for the space industry.

The company also partnered with Pipistrel Aircraft to explore the development of lightweight sustainable aircraft; partnered with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) team to design the next-generation open architecture signals intelligence (SIGINT) sensor prototype; and conducted a flight test of advanced Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) technology at a test range belonging to the US Department of Defense (DoD).

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. BAE employs a skilled workforce of 90,500 people in more than 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, they develop, engineer, manufacture, and support products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

