IN-FOCUS: Airbus

Airbus is a multinational aerospace corporation that is ranked for BUSINESS EXPANSION, INNOVATION and R&D in the 2022 Airforce Technology Excellence Rankings.

The company has won a number of notable contracts during the research period for new jets, helicopters and satellite systems as well as maintenance contracts.

A few highlights include contracts with the Government of Spain for the procurement of 36 H135 helicopters and separately three A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft. The company also received an order from the Indonesia Ministry of Defence (MoD) for two A400M military transport jets in multirole tanker and transport (MRTT) configuration; and from the Government of India in relation to 56 C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Support contracts include work with the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) for performance-based support for its C295 tactical airlifter fleet and a contract to provide its SmartForce digital services for the maintenance of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) KC-30A multi-role tanker transport (A330 MRTT) air refuelling boom system (ARBS). Thales and Airbus also secured a contract from the French defence procurement agency (DGA) to upgrade joint electronic warfare capabilities of the armed forces.

Satellites and space technology has been an active sector for the company, with highlights including working with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in relation to Skynet 5 military satellite communication (SATCOM) services and completing the preliminary design review (PDR) for the Skynet 6A project.

The company also signed a ten-year framework agreement known as Copernicus with French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) related to the construction and upgrade of part of the ground segment for the telecommunications satellites used by the French Armed Forces, within the Syracuse IV programme.

The company also demonstrated its research and development capabilities during the research period including the completion of two 18-day stratospheric flights of its solar-powered high altitude platform system (HAPS), named Zephyr S, achieving a new milestone for altitude. The company also demonstrated the ground control capability of its C295 airborne Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS) mission system in a flight test campaign in the south of Spain.

The A400M performs simultaneous refuelling operations of two French Air Force H225M. Credit: © Airbus.

Airbus is a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sectors.

Airbus is a leader in designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions to customers on a worldwide scale.

With over 125,000 employees and as the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader, Airbus is at the forefront of the aviation industry. Airbus build the most innovative commercial aircraft and consistently capture about half of all commercial airliner orders. Thanks to a deep understanding of changing market needs, customer focus and technological innovation, Airbus offer products that connect people and places via air and space.

WEBSITE: www.airbus.com