Use of military-grade protection steels in civil environments is rising

At the police station in Villefranche-sur-Saone, France, Ramor 500 protection plates were lowered into U-profile grooves in the hardened concrete base/wall uprights, and then secured in place using bolts. They were finished off with a coating of thermal-lacquering paint at 170°C

Steels that protect against external threats from incoming projectiles – bullets, blast debris, etc – are called armour protection, or ‘ballistic protection’ steels.

Free Factsheet Ramor protection steels: the toughest in the world Whether for the construction of a sensitive building, or the design and manufacture of defensive vehicles, you need a steel that can meet and exceed protection parameters. SSAB has been at the forefront of protection steel research, development, and manufacturing for more than 50 years. One of the toughest products is the Ramor® range of steels with a single purpose: to protect human life. Its technical specifications and performance lead the market, and it is a favoured material used by non-military and military armoured vehicle and buildings like banks and embassies. This factsheet provides details of Ramor® 500 and Ramor® 600, and some real-world applications. by Armox Enter your details here to receive your free Factsheet. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Factsheet By clicking the Download Free Factsheet button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Armox privacy policy By downloading this Factsheet, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Factsheet.

The constituent chemicals in such steels are iron (Fe) and Carbon (C). The ‘hardness’ required is a result of the mix of varying amounts of carbon and another alloying element like chromium, nickel, or molybdenum, a combination of which is then put through a specialised heat treatment process.

The heat treatment process can be either ‘hardening’ or ‘tempering’. The first is achieved by heating the steel until the cubic iron crystals, which have a ferritic structure at room temperature, to their high-temperature form as austenitic structure (>900C).

This mixture is then quenched to cool it rapidly to nearly room temperature, which is how it is forced to remain in the solid-state solution of carbon atoms in an iron matrix which forms the twisted ferritic cubical crystals that end up with a very high strength.

Tempering steel, which is dying out as a process, is done when you want a more ductile product that is more formable in a cold state and less sensitive to cracking. The improvements in steel manufacturing technologies have made it possible to make steels that are lower in impurities.

Generally, armour steels are defined by their ‘hardness’ factor, which in most cases is measured against the Brinell Hardness scale, which is a number proportional to the load or test force of a hard steel ball to the calculated curved area of the indentation formed. The ball diameter used can be 1mm, 2.5mm, 5mm, or 10mm.

Owing to its high impact strength and low susceptibility to pressures and blasts, ballistic steel is most commonly used in military applications but, increasingly, this metal is not confined to martial applications, and its extreme properties offer benefits to a wider range of industries and sectors.

Financial and governmental buildings

Banks and government buildings related to the financial sector are increasingly being built or retrofitted with the tough physical protections afforded by the inclusion of ballistic steels. Bank counters are being designed to increase protection for personnel from a variety of ballistic events – knives, bullets, blasts – with armoured steel pneumatic screens that can seal counter windows in less than a second.

This level of protection is now being planned for payment counters in commercial areas with a large cash amounts volume, like petrol stations, kiosks, bureaux des changes, and more.

Vehicles

Principles learned in the military arena have been applied to private security for decades. Whether it is tactical and strategic training of personnel, the equipment, and machinery used to protect clients ranging from the super-rich industrialists, senior government officials, to C-Suite workers in global corporations and celebrities, the mindset is of almost paramilitary level.

The latest surveillance avoidance and detection systems, armoured vehicles in all shapes and sizes, and body protection equipment use state-of-the-art systems and materials to form a defensive perimeter around those that can afford it.

Domestic

Domestic applications for armoured steel are becoming more popular, with residential properties being designed or remodelled with steel panels, doors, window frames, and other home fittings to improve their security.

The addition of this material can offer increased peace of mind to any property owner against risks of burglary, home invasion, or related crimes.

Policing and civil defence

Criminals are becoming more sophisticated and violent, so police forces around the world must stay ahead of defensive systems to protect themselves and the public they are sworn to protect. Apart from ensuring all the weapons systems and ballistic protective gear in the shapes of bulletproof helmets, shields, and body armour, while police vehicles are also being built with armoured plate steel components.

Another key element in their arsenal is strong blast-proof structures – buildings, guard posts, and jails to name a few – at having ballistic plates, enclosures, and counters.

SSAB completed a project, supplying Ramor 500 protection plates (2000mm x 1500mm) to Cherpin, a French construction company in 2021. The company used the plates in the construction of a perimeter protection fence around the new police station in Villefranche-sur-Saone, France.

The laser-cut panels were placed in U-profile grooves in the hardened concrete base/wall uprights, and then secured in place using bolts. The finish of the completed structure was thermal-lacquering paint, applied at 170°C.

Another world-famous historical structure built with SSAB protection steels is the Swedish embassy, which is within the grounds of The House of Sweden in Washington DC, USA. The entire complex is protected by varying grades and thicknesses of steel plates in its walls, doors, windows, and other areas, making it a safe and secure place for employees, residents, and visitors.