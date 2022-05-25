Protected: TAMS: Advanced Airspace Visualisation Software for Military Applications

\nOcean Software\u2019s TAMS (Task and Area Management System) solution is a web-based, visual planning tool that makes the forward planning and booking of airspace and support services easy.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Problem\n\n\n\nAcross airforce bases it is still common practice to use whiteboards, Excel, phone calls and emails to coordinate and forward plan airspace, people and resources.\n\n\n\nPlanning meetings can take several hours, and this effort exponentially increases when joint operations or several bases are involved.\n\n\n\nBut as anyone in the air operations space knows, plans inevitably change, often at a moment\u2019s notice. Once again, the cycle of phone calls, Excel updates and email begins.\n\n\n\nWhile ultimately this \u2018back of house\u2019 effort to keep everyone informed and updated works, it severely impacts the time that could be spent on higher value tasks and as operational tempos increase responsiveness and time are becoming an even greater commodity.\n\n\n\nThe Solution\n\n\n\nDeveloped in consultation with Australian ex-military Flight Schedulers and Operations Officers, TAMS combines forward planning, airspace visualization and communications and can be configured to display multiple sources of data such as ADS-B, Notams, Weather & information from Ocean\u2019s own FlightPRO\u00ae platform. \n\n\n\nWhile forward planning still requires the input from many stakeholders this can now be done from anywhere TAMS is installed and changes can be made (by authorised personnel) at any time.\n\n\n\nSchedulers and operations staff are instantly notified of changes. Conflicts can be negotiated and resolved from within the application itself. TAMS also provides on screen and audio-based conflict identification mechanisms, so that operators can respond immediately.\n\n\n\n\u201cTAMS provides a more efficient and immediate way to plan, book and utilise airspace, reducing what used to take many hours down to minutes.\u201d - John Sawade, industry consultant and ex-pilot and program scheduler.\n\n\n\nInstalling TAMS across multiple bases ensures consistency of operations through the network effects of using a common platform, workflow and communication hub to help optimise airspace utilisation providing an exponential increase in efficiency.\n\n\n\nWhilst TAMS\u2019s focus is primarily airspace forward planning, its functionality encompasses all phases of airspace management, from activation and deactivation of airspace, through to near real-time airspace status (integrating with your organisation\u2019s preferred ADS-B feed).\n\n\n\nTAMS can also be used to schedule and book ground support services, with real-time, in-app notifications significantly reducing the time it takes to coordinate and negotiate resource and asset utilisation. \n\n\n\nThis enhanced, end-to-end planning from a single screen, ultimately provides clarity and enables far more efficient use of shared airspace and usage requests. It does this by reducing the double handling and inefficient communication of traditional \u2018multi-channel\u2019 methods. When integrated with an external system, such as FlightPRO, externally altered data is automatically and accurately updated in TAMS, thereby eliminating double entry issues, increasing interoperability, boosting safety, and promoting the efficient management of scheduling, resources and areas.\n\n\n\nConclusion\n\n\n\nWith over 30 years\u2019 experience in military aviation operations management Ocean has developed TAMS to address the inefficiencies inherent in multi-base, multiple stakeholder and multi-channel operations and delivered real efficiency gains in the forward planning of airspace. Says Shaun Mitchell, Ocean CEO, \u201cThrough their interactions with customers across the globe, our ex-defence aviation staff saw the whole end to end planning of airspace was an area in real need of innovation. We all take for granted how easy it is to use Outlook to book a meeting room and we wanted to make it that easy to book and negotiate airspace in a highly complex operating environment such as an Airbase\u201d.\n