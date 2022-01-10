Asylon Robotics Unveils DroneDog to Enhance Perimeter Security

Credit: Roman3dArt/ Shutterstock

Concept: American robotic security solutions startup Asylon Robotics has partnered with Boston Dynamics to develop DroneDog to enhance the clients’ perimeter security. DroneDog is based on the integration of Boston Dynamics’ Spot Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) into the Asylon DroneCore Robotic Perimeter Security platform. DroneDog has additional features including live video monitoring, teleoperation, 20x optical zoom, infrared (thermal) vision for nighttime operations, and automated charging.

Nature of Disruption: The duo claims that the DroneDog’s legged design enables it to traverse uneven and unpredictable terrain including stairs, grass, gravel, rocks, hills, and ice. It can carry payloads of up to 14 kg of inspection equipment. The high payload carrying capacity enables users to customize the robot using a wide variety of sensors and components. The new robot has a maximum speed of 1.6 meters per second and comes with a runtime of 90 minutes. DroneDog offers a scalable solution for perimeter security. It allows for the integration of multiple units for advanced perimeter security solutions. It is controlled using an intuitive tablet application and built-in stereo cameras. DroneDog leverages 360-degree perception to map terrain and avoid obstacles as they appear. Owing to Asylon DroneIQ software system augmentation, users can program the robot to conduct routine patrols or respond to alarms triggered by Internet of Things (IoT) connected alarms. Because the robot is field-programmable, it supports long-term software development and upgrades.

Outlook: Asylon Robotics aims to combine aerial and ground security robot systems to create its DroneCore Robotic Perimeter Security platform. The new platform aims to provide round-the-clock real-time mission assurance and remote control, monitoring, and intelligence services. In March 2021, the robotics security startup received funding from Venture capital firm Decisive Point. It aims to use the funding to accelerate its development of autonomous system software and infrastructure for defense and security clients.

