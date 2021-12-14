365mesh Introduces IoT Platform as a Service

Credit: Fit Ztudio/ Shutterstock

Concept: Australian technology startup 365mesh has introduced an IoT Platform as a Service (PaaS) that operates as a multi-tenant IoT platform created to scale globally, ingesting data from multiple sources such as cameras, sensors, and vehicles. It leverages AI and ML capabilities and processes data via an analytics engine to improve accuracy in customer insight delivery.

Nature of Disruption: 365mesh’s IoT PaaS secures the whole IoT stack, including sensors, networks, data ingestion engines, and user apps. The platform supports all the following connectivity options such as 3G, 4G, 5G, Narrowband-IoT and IP (Internet Protocol), based technologies such as Wi-Fi, LAN (local area network), and WAN (wide area network). It also enables connectivity through RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), Bluetooth, LoRaWAN, and satellite. 365mesh allows local site caching within each country, despite the platform’s global availability. This means that the information is kept inside the country where it was gathered.

Outlook: When businesses embark on their IoT adoption journey, they quickly discover that a robust IoT solution requires numerous building components. Some companies just offer one or two components of this solution, such as standalone sensors or an app with data processing capabilities. 365mesh addresses this issue by offering an all-in-one solution. It provides connectivity solutions to address industry-specific connectivity challenges. 365mesh sensors and connectivity options, for example, provide underground, air, and underwater solutions. These can enable access to business environments that would otherwise be difficult to access. 365mesh can be installed in Australia by Outcomex or white-labeled by industry partners until mid-2022, after which it plans to launch globally, with target territories including New Zealand, Europe, North America, and Africa. With the TransportDeck IoT solution, Outcomex, the parent company of the 365mesh platform, has won the Cisco Global Partner Innovation Challenge for 2021. It intends to use the prize money to further develop the 365mesh platform and TransportDeck solution.

This article was originally published in Verdict.co.uk