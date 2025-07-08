Yildirim 100 DIRCM system deflected live infrared-guided missiles fitted with warheads. Credit: © Aselsan A.Ş.

Türkiye defence contractor Aselsan has successfully completed testing of its Yildirim 100 directed infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) system.

The system demonstrated its capability to deflect infrared-guided missiles during live tests, which included missiles with active warheads.

The tests showcased the Yildirim 100’s ability to neutralise threats from infrared-guided missiles by directing multi-band laser energy toward their seekers.

The Yildirim 100 is designed to identify, track, and neutralise several threats at once.

Equipped with multi-band laser technology, the system interfere with and confuse the guidance systems of infrared-guided missiles, thereby providing effective self-defence for both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featuring a dual-turret design, the Yildirim-100 integrates a rapid and precise tracking unit with a high-power laser production unit, stated Aselsan.

This combination delivers synchronised, multi-band, high-powered laser countermeasures against man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS).

The company said that an electronic control box is incorporated within the system to manage DIRCM operations and facilitate communication with missile warning systems.

The Yildirim 100 is claimed to be fully compatible with UV-based or IR-based missile warning systems.

Positioned as a ready-to-deploy solution for contemporary air combat scenarios, the Yildirim 100 is expected to enhance battlefield capabilities through its low power consumption and high operational readiness, said the company.

Aselsan president & CEO Ahmet Akyol said: “With the successful test of Yildirim 100, we take great pride in advancing our country’s air defence capabilities to the level of the world’s leading nations. As we celebrate Aselsan’s 50th anniversary, this achievement reflects the strength of our indigenous technological excellence and our unwavering commitment to innovation. We will continue to develop game-changing systems that meet the evolving requirements of the modern battlefield.”

In March 2025, Aselsan had also completed testing of its mobile laser weapon system, Gökberk, which was designed to counter first-person-view (FPV) drones.

