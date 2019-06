US Air Force has confirmed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB) will host a support programme called the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator (HPSI) Organization.

Wright-Patterson AFB’s selection was confirmed by the US Air Force outgoing secretary Heather Wilson.

The decision confirms the completion of the strategic basing process, which identified Wright-Patterson AFB as the preferred location in December last year and an environmental assessment that found no significant impact.

The F-35 HPSI Organization was established as part of the F-35 Joint Program Office in 2016 in Crystal City, Virginia, US, and is already operational.



At present, there are HPSI personnel at 16 locations across the globe.



The HPSI is the Joint Program Office’s sustainment execution arm for the complete F-35 fleet to include joint and international partner aircraft and is focused on the delivery of readiness and sustainment performance for the F-35 user.

A planning team with the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is now preparing for the HPSI Organization’s reception and bed down at Area A of the AFB.

The F-35 HPSI Organization will comprise 440 people once fully staffed. Most of the staff will be located at Wright-Patterson AFB.

Representatives of the airforce, navy, marine corps, partner nations and industry personnel will be part of HPSI and report to the product support manager in the F-35 Joint Program Office.

Integrating support across the supply chain, maintenance, sustainment engineering, logistics information technology and training disciplines, the F-35 HPSI delivers global support for fielded F-35s while preparing for force expansion in the future.

The organisation is being led by Royal Air Force Air Commodore Charles ‘Doc’ Docherty at the Crystal City location in the interim.