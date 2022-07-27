Wallaroo to solve OSAM mission edge model deployment challenges

Wallaroo will provide solutions for edge model deployment challenges related to OSAM missions. Credit: IsaacMao/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US Space Force’s (USSF) innovation division SPACEWERX has selected Wallaroo Labs to provide solutions specific to edge model deployment challenges in space.

The company has undertaken this fully funded Phase 1 project in collaboration with Catalyst Campus (CCTI).

As part of this project, the two companies will work together to solve edge model deployment challenges specific to on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (OSAM) missions.

It includes on-orbit refuelling, satellite life extension, active debris removal and the reuse and recycling of materials for building foundations for the assembly and manufacturing in space.

SPACEWERX Science, Technology & Research director Dr Joel Mozer said: “The mission of the USSF is to organise, train and equip Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision-makers military options to achieve national objectives.

“To do this effectively, we must invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities that can be deployed in the cloud and at the edge.

“Wallaroo has demonstrated their AI/ML Enterprise Platform, and I believe this platform – with its uniquely modern, interoperable, and integrated architecture – is positioned exceptionally well to deliver game-changing capabilities to the USSF.”

According to Wallaroo Labs, its AI/ML platform facilitates the last mile of the machine learning journey, which incorporates ML into the production environment to impact the bottom line.