View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 27, 2022

Wallaroo to solve OSAM mission edge model deployment challenges

The company has undertaken this Phase 1 project in collaboration with Catalyst Campus (CCTI).

Wallaroo
Wallaroo will provide solutions for edge model deployment challenges related to OSAM missions. Credit: IsaacMao/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US Space Force’s (USSF) innovation division SPACEWERX has selected Wallaroo Labs to provide solutions specific to edge model deployment challenges in space.

The company has undertaken this fully funded Phase 1 project in collaboration with Catalyst Campus (CCTI).

As part of this project, the two companies will work together to solve edge model deployment challenges specific to on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (OSAM) missions.

It includes on-orbit refuelling, satellite life extension, active debris removal and the reuse and recycling of materials for building foundations for the assembly and manufacturing in space.

SPACEWERX Science, Technology & Research director Dr Joel Mozer said: “The mission of the USSF is to organise, train and equip Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision-makers military options to achieve national objectives.

“To do this effectively, we must invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities that can be deployed in the cloud and at the edge.

“Wallaroo has demonstrated their AI/ML Enterprise Platform, and I believe this platform – with its uniquely modern, interoperable, and integrated architecture – is positioned exceptionally well to deliver game-changing capabilities to the USSF.”

According to Wallaroo Labs, its AI/ML platform facilitates the last mile of the machine learning journey, which incorporates ML into the production environment to impact the bottom line.

Related Companies
EXPAL

Design, Development and Manufacturing of Air Armament

Visit Profile
LMB

Brushless Fans, Motors and Blowers

Visit Profile
AOS Technologies

High-Speed Cameras and Digital Cameras for Airborne and Military Applications

Visit Profile

More from this topic

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology