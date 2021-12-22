Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
December 22, 2021updated 23 Dec 2021 12:18pm

Visimo wins US Air Force Phase II STTR award

The Air Force Research Laboratory, Information Directorate is Visimo technology’s end-user.

By Himaja Ganta

Visimo
The award will see Visimo develop a solution that will help tackle training data problem. Credit: Mike MacKenzie/Flickr.

Visimo, alongside research institute partner Colorado State University, has won a US Air Force (USAF) Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) award.

The award will see Visimo develop a solution that will help tackle training data problem for the Air Force Research Laboratory, Information Directorate (AFRL/RI).

Visimo’s technology will support the AFRL Lab in the development of several technologies.

The company will design a generator that can build synthetic annotated image datasets within minutes.

Visimo chief data scientist Dino Mintas said: “Specialised, large-scale datasets are required to train machine learning models.

“The advancement of ML and what these models can accomplish are often slowed due to a lack of appropriate training data.”

Visimo is designing a Conditional Generative Adversarial Network (CGAN) that will learn to use measured volumes of landscape images to generate ‘unlimited amount of original backgrounds’.

Content from our partners
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect

The Phase II STTR will focus on expanding the number of specialised output parameters that can be created by the CGAN, including security features and biome changes.

This award follows the success of Phase I work, which involved the proof-of-concept (POC) generating entire customised datasets within 15 minutes.

Visimo proposed R&D and Colorado State University current Professor Steven Simske said: “The work has potential security, privacy, access control, and authentication applications in areas like tracing, object recognition, biometrics, and scene analysis.

“Taking the concepts of red team/blue team in cybersecurity and cyber-physical security to GAN networks is a natural progression in the field of machine intelligence and will help the blue teams be able to stay ahead in the arms race of data manipulation.”

In July last year, Visimo was selected for Project Coeus that will deliver a collaboration tool for the US DoD.

Related Companies
Paragon Space Development Corporation

Innovative Hardware Solutions for the Airforce Industry

Visit Profile
DSEI

International Defence and Security Exhibition

Visit Profile
Oxley Group Ltd

Avionic Night Vision Lighting Systems

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly round-up of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU