AI-solutions provider Visimo selected for Project Coeus

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions provider Visimo has been selected for Project Coeus that will deliver a collaboration tool for the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The company was selected by the Autonomy Research Collaboration Network (ARCNet) and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

The Project Coeus is a joint effort for the US Army Futures Command Artificial Intelligence Task Force (AFC AITF) and the Joint Test Resource Management Center (TRMC). It is intended to improve the effectiveness of DoD researchers and data science technicians.

Visimo will be responsible for the web and application development, cybersecurity and operations solutions, and will report to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research & Engineering (OUSD R&E). The works will help in the implementation of TRMC’s new platform.

The company, in partnership with the AITF and the Software Engineer Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), will also deliver a prototype and R&D instance over the following twelve months.



Visimo president and CEO James Julius said: “It is an honour to be selected to work with AITF to develop this project for the DoD.

“Visimo was founded to build innovative data science and data visualisation platforms and tools. Delivering Project Coeus to the AI Task Force embodies our vision as a company.”

Based in Pennsylvania, Visimo focuses on delivering business intelligence and analytics to accelerate decision making. According to the website, the company has helped in increasing annual revenue by 28% to 35% for small and mid-market companies.