Mission AI company Virtualitics has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the US Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC).

This contract aims to enhance logistics optimisation with AI for readiness spares package (RSP) mobilisation, which is a key component of the AFGSC’s agile combat employment (ACE) strategy.

The RSP solution is part of Virtualitics’ Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) materiel suite.

Following the success of their Phase I contract, Virtualitics was competitively chosen to further develop its IRO materiel product.

The product is designed to improve inventory management and distribution while adhering to strict storage and safety regulations.

It supports AFGSC readiness by streamlining how parts and equipment are arranged for worldwide deployment by creating dynamic, illustrated packing instructions that adjust to the changing needs of operations.

Using AI for constraint optimisation, the solution aims to optimise container space use while complying with weight restrictions, thus minimising packing duration and enhancing operational capability in challenging logistics scenarios.

Virtualitics CEO Michael Amori said: “Virtualitics continues to deepen our partnership with the AFGSC, delivering new AI capabilities that enhance the AFGSC’s operational readiness.

“Our success is built on a deep collaboration with AFGSC personnel, ensuring that our AI products not only directly address real-world mission challenges, but also identify efficiency gaps. By rapidly integrating airmen feedback and continuously innovating, we are advancing the future of materiel readiness and strengthening the AFGSC’s ability to operate in contested logistics environments.”

The technology’s design incorporates real-time adaptability and direct feedback from personnel, ensuring its effectiveness in critical deployment situations.

This marks Virtualitics’ third SBIR contract with the AFGSC within a year, highlighting the company’s dedication to advancing the Command’s operational readiness capabilities.

