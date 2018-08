Global communications company Viasat’s Visual Integrated Satellite Communications Information, Operation and Networking (VISION) software has successfully passed the NATO First Article System Test (FAST).

The test follows a contract the company received in January to upgrade NATO ultra-high frequency (UHF) satellite communications (SATCOM) control stations to next-generation integrated waveform.

Viasat’s commercial off-the-shelf software will provide NATO forces with communications interoperability, scalability and flexibility across legacy and next-generation platforms.



“It confirms that Viasat’s VISION platform meets critical requirements for the NATO UHF SATCOM modernisation project.”

NATO Communications and Information Agency Network Services and IT Infrastructure SATCOM service area representative said: “The successful completion of FAST for Viasat’s VISION software represents a significant milestone.

“It confirms that Viasat’s VISION platform meets critical requirements for the NATO UHF SATCOM modernisation project. We look forward to full operational capability of the system in early 2019.”

Viasat’s VISION planning and network management platform simultaneously supports all 25kHz legacy Demand-Assigned Multiple-Access (DAMA) and next-generation Integrated Waveform (IW) networks and services.

It also has the ability to locally or remotely manage and control ground station networks, monitor status and system performance, track event / alarm management situations and add / remove services when missions change.

Viasat Government Systems president Ken Peterman said: “Our VISION software is key to providing warfighters with assured, reliable, real-time communications to enhance mission effectiveness at the tactical edge.”