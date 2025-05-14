Viasat completed the preliminary design review for its Free Space Optical (FSO) space terminal in phase one of EST programme. Credit: Viasat, Inc.

Viasat has been selected by the US Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to proceed to Phase II of the $100m Enterprise Space Terminal (EST) programme.

The initiative aimed at advancing the development of prototypes for space-based laser communication terminals to support military operations through crosslinking and interoperable communications across multiple orbits.

The Phase II contract has been awarded via the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), which is intended to fast-track the development of next-generation space technologies.

During Phase I, Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems team, under the Defense and Advanced Technologies division, completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for its Free Space Optical (FSO) space terminal.

The subsequent phase will see the team refine the design, develop, and begin testing a prototype of this advanced space laser communications terminal.

This solution aims to meet stringent requirements for on-orbit intersatellite link communications within future space systems, considering performance, interoperability, and size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) constraints.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Viasat government president Susan Miller said: “Developing high-throughput, secure optical communications will be a transformational capability for military space operations and the sharing of mission data in real-time across the battlespace.

“Viasat is excited to continue the development of its next-generation optical communications terminal for the EST programme.

“We look forward to working with the SSC to enable future mission operations and warfighters with highly resilient and secure space-based laser communications.”

The Space Systems Command also awarded contracts to CACI and General Atomics, alongside Viasat, to continue developing the prototypes.

The three companies were selected from four that completed Phase I, with the choices based on cost, schedule, and performance, ensuring the best value for the government.

The EST programme’s goal is to establish on-orbit crosslink compatibility among future space systems through a standardised enterprise waveform in a long-range space optical communications terminal.

These terminals are crucial for the MILNET space data network, which aims to create a resilient space mesh network.

The EST programme builds on previous US Department of Defense and commercial investments to operationalise a new waveform for communication beyond Low Earth Orbit (bLEO).

SSC Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power Program Executive Office MILNET programme manager USSF lieutenant colonel Jeffrey Fry said: “The EST prototypes are foundational elements to the future space data transport network that we are building.

“The ESTs will implement a common waveform so all satellites carrying these terminals can talk to each other. This is important as the network of satellites carrying EST compatible terminals will provide diverse communication paths for data that is critical to our national security and our way of life.”