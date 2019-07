Viasat has been selected to present its Hybrid Adaptive Network concept at the AFWERX Vegas event hosted by the US Air Force (USAF).

Held on 23 and 24 July, the AFWERX Vegas event focuses on innovation within the USAF.

The USAF is conducting AFWERX Multi-Domain Operations Challenge to have a multi-network, multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) system that can deliver improved performance and troop capabilities in a multi-domain battlespace.

The objective of the challenge is to improve the efficiency of the US and allied nations’ ‘integrated operations in the areas of air, space, land, sea, cyber and the electromagnetic spectrum’.



Through the challenge, the USAF is looking for innovative solutions to ensure the availability of data to all relevant users and facilitate ‘coordinated action in a timely manner’.



Viasat Government Systems president Ken Peterman said: “Viasat is honoured to be selected by the USAF to showcase current Hybrid Adaptive Network capabilities and use this opportunity to incorporate new, integrated services such as real-time network management, visualisation and control, automated network selection, real-time active cybersecurity, and real-time situational awareness capabilities for resilient multi-domain operations.

“We are already providing advanced global connectivity services to some of the most high-profile leaders within the US Government and the Department of Defence (DoD) via a multi-network, multi-orbit SATCOM system and we’re looking forward to participating in the AFWERX programme to bring the next generation of hybrid networking, with intelligent automation and game-changing resilience, to the battlespace.”

Viasat is viewing the event as an opportunity to further develop, deploy, and demonstrate its Hybrid Adaptive Network concept.

The Hybrid Adaptive Network is positioned as a platform that will act as the foundation for a Combat Cloud.

It will provide troops with the capability to seamlessly roam across commercial and purpose-built military communication networks.

The solution will also allow users to avoid congestion, interference and cyber threats.