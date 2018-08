Viasat’s Ku / Ka-band global mobile antenna (GMA) 5560-101 has successfully completed testing for US Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) C-17 Modified Airworthiness Certification Criteria (MACC).

In addition, the multi-network, multi-mode satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna has completed the certification process for US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) DO-160G Environmental Conditions and Test Procedures for Airborne Equipment.

The GMA 5560-101 is a second-generation, highly capable, low-risk SATCOM antenna that can be used on medium and wide-body aircraft. It offers an adaptable architecture that is compatible with multiple frequencies and satellites.



“The GMA 5560-101 provides our senior leaders and military forces with the flexibility and resiliency to communicate and operate globally on multiple networks.”

Viasat Government Systems president Ken Peterman said: “The GMA 5560-101 is the first SATCOM antenna to successfully complete DO-160G certification and also pass the full suite of rigorous C-17 MACC testing with zero gap analysis.

“The GMA 5560-101 provides our senior leaders and military forces with the flexibility and resiliency to communicate and operate globally on multiple government and private sector networks both now and well into the future.”

The Viasat GMA 5560-101 antenna demonstrated its ability to provide powerful in-flight broadband connectivity, which offers improved situational awareness and en-route mission planning.

AFMC C-17 MACC tests help display the ability of the GMA 5560-101 to become fully certified for US Air Force (USAF) and FMS C-17 platforms.

FAA DO-160G certification will also allow the Viasat system to be immediately installed on certain USAF and other military aircraft.