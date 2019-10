Viasat has established two maintenance and testing facilities in Australia to support the needs of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The Maintenance, Test and Integration Facilities (MTIF) are located in Canberra and Newcastle.

Located within the Canberra airport precinct, the first MTIF will support military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) products.

The services offered by the facility will include technical support, product demonstrations and repairs.

The second facility, located near the Williamtown airbase, will deliver training, technical support and repair capabilities for Viasat’s Link 16 products.



According to the company, the two MTIFs will be able to enable faster repair capabilities through intermediate level depot support.

Viasat Australia Government Systems general manager Colin Cooper said: “Viasat is investing heavily in sovereign capabilities across Australia to significantly enhance mission effectiveness for ADF personnel.

“Over the last year, our team has invested resources toward acquiring top talent, obtaining quality certifications, advancing our technical training, and systematic and technical processes.

“These efforts combined will provide an increased level of in-country support for Viasat’s narrowband and wideband MILSATCOM systems, information assurance solutions and Link 16 offerings.”

The company added that its expertise in satellite communications, tactical networks and cybersecurity will benefit Australia to upgrade its ‘military connectivity and security architectures’.

Viasat Government Systems president Ken Peterman said: “We continue to bring additional technology capabilities and sovereign resources to our Five Eyes (FVEY) partner nations, of which Australia is a member.

“We believe that by establishing multiple sovereign MTIF locations in Australia, we will be able to more effectively and efficiently serve the satellite communications, cybersecurity, tactical networking and information assurance needs of the ADF, and any FVEY partner they may fight alongside.”