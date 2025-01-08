The US Air Force (USAF) has chosen Verizon Business to implement 5G and 4G LTE network improvements across 35 installations within the nation.
This initiative is part of the Air Force’s Offer to Lease programme, which aims to provide advanced network capabilities such as additional C-Band carriers, new macro cell sites, and small cell technology.
These upgrades are set to offer higher speeds, greater bandwidth, and reduced latency for both base personnel and the local communities.
It supports the varied missions at each installation and improving the living standards for service members and their families.
The bases benefiting from this project are spread across an array of states including Alabama, Alaska, and many others, up to Washington.
Verizon Public Sector senior vice-president Maggie Hallbach said: “This is Verizon’s seventh OTL win out of eight attempts, which serves as a testament to the trust the US Air Force has in the strength and speed of our network, as well as the quality of the professional and managed services expertise they gain from our people.
“We are honoured to have Verizon Business serve as one of their most trusted partners.”
This development is a continuation of Verizon Business’s ongoing engagement with the Air Force, further expanding the company’s role in enhancing federal government and Department of Defense communications infrastructure.
The project, known as Opportunity to Lease 3, Groups A, B, and C, follows Verizon’s previous successes with OTL 1a, 1b, 2, and 2b in recent years.
This expansion allows Verizon to extend wireless advancements to over three dozen Air Force bases, adding to the 5G Ultra Wideband work previously completed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.
As a result of its participation in the OTL programme, Verizon is now responsible for delivering wireless network services to a total of 72 Air Force bases across the US.