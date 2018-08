The ceiling value of a contract awarded to technology firm Harris for the supply of electronic warfare (EW) systems for international F-16 fighters has been raised by $400m.

In January 2017, Harris was awarded a $91m indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract by Warner Robins Air Logistics Center to provide AN/ALQ-211 advanced integrated defensive electronic warfare suite (AIDEWS) systems to the Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF). With the increase, the new ceiling value stands at $491m.

The EW systems can be installed inside an aircraft fuselage or as a wing-mounted pod. They offer protection to F-16s from sophisticated radio frequency threats.



Harris will provide AIDEWS systems, spares and engineering support to several allied countries.

The assignment is part of a US Air Force foreign military sales contract and will allow Harris to further expand the system’s presence on F-16s across the globe.

According to the company, the ALQ-211 is designed to detect and shield aircraft from lethal threats and provide multi-spectral radio frequency, infrared and laser situational awareness.

Harris Electronic Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “The Harris AIDEWS system provides our allies with sophisticated, high-performance electronic protection and offers the flexibility needed to meet unique mission needs.

“Harris has provided AIDEWS to the airforce and its allies since 2003 and continues to be the EW solution of choice for international F-16s.”

The contract will also enable the company to secure additional F-16 EW system upgrades globally.

Harris designs EW systems that help aviators to detect, avoid, and defeat electronic threats at every level of engagement.