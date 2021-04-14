Slingshot to develop new missile warning visualisation tool for USSF

Space simulation and analytics solutions provider Slingshot Aerospace has secured a $1.2m contract to develop a missile warning visualisation tool for the US Space Force (USSF).

The next-generation tool will improve data integration and mission-critical collaboration while enhancing national security.

Slingshot Aerospace has partnered with software and advanced visualisation company Zoic Labs to develop a video transcoder.

The new technology aims to provide better ways to view and interact with ‘complicated data sets’ collected from satellite sensors.

Known as overhead persistent infrared (OPIR) remote sensors, these instruments use IR radiation to ‘visualise adversary weapons and assets’.



Slingshot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Melanie Stricklan said: “The missile warning mission is critical for the United States to maintain superiority across all defence and intelligence domains.

“Our innovative solution will help improve the operator experience and optimise mission efficiencies while positioning Slingshot Aerospace to be a potential leader in next-generation OPIR situational awareness.”

The Slingshot Aerospace tool will support certain objectives related to missile warning, technical intelligence, and battlespace awareness missions.

The solution aims to help discover and characterise missile launches and quickly communicate key information to appropriate stakeholders.

Thematic Reports Are you worried about the pace of innovation in your industry? GlobalData's TMT Themes 2021 Report tells you everything you need to know about disruptive tech themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform your business. Find out more

It will help operators use overhead persistent infrared (OPIR) data to detect, track, and characterise the adversary’s assets.

In addition, it will allow to carry out general surveillance to ‘successfully apply combat power’.

Zoic Labs president Tim McBride said: “Zoic Labs is thrilled to take on a critical component of this effort, converting satellite sensor data into actionable, decision-enabling information for our space warfighters and national security leadership.”

In April 2019, the USSF and Missile Systems Center (SMC) awarded a contract to Slingshot Aerospace to provide an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for next-generation space situational awareness and enterprise space battle management.