The US Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM), a centre for aerospace medical learning and consultation, has starting training medics to attend Covid-19 patients.

Medics are being trained at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina on the use of Transport Isolation System (TIS) and in transporting Covid-19 patients in military cargo aircraft.

The TIS is an infectious disease containment unit that is designed to offer in-flight medical care to the patients while reducing contagion risks among aircrew and medical attendants.

It is serving as an important tool in Air Mobility Command’s Covid-19 response.

Air Mobility Command en route care medical director Colonel Leslie Wood said: “Right now, in the midst of this global pandemic, we have forces in harm’s way around the world.



“Because of the requirements of transporting personnel with infectious diseases like Covid-19, we can’t use our traditional methods of transport without risking the medical crew in the back of the plane, and the rest of the crew in the front.

“And, if we lose these crews, we lose operational capability.”

The medics are being trained by Lieutenant colonel Elizabeth Schnaubelt and technical sergeant Victor Kipping-Cordoba, both of whom specialise in infectious diseases and public health.

Usually, the training duration is of three days.

Kipping-Cordoba said: “We train on personal protective equipment donning and doffing procedures followed by waste management procedures and equipment familiarisation and inventory.

“During the training, the infectious-disease team leads the disease and infection prevention and control briefings, all PPE donning and doffing and providing infection prevention and control, clinical guidance, and risk management.”