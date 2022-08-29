USAF’s 735th AMS perform rare engine change for C-17 Globemaster

USAF’s airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III engine for installation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Amelia Dickson.

Maintainers from the US Air Force’s (USAF) 735th Air Mobility Squadron (AMS) have performed a rare enroute engine change for the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The 735th AMS replaced the aircraft’s engine in collaboration with the 15th Maintenance Group (MXG), which is responsible for maintaining its fleet of C-17 aircraft.

Both 15 MGX and 735 AMG are based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

On 19 August, the squadron was called upon to replace the engine of a C-17 aircraft from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

As part of this work, the 15th MXG provided equipment, personnel and expertise to the 735th AMS team for safely and quickly completing the engine change.

Aircraft maintenance unit superintendent senior master sergeant Justin Stanford said: “Doing an engine change is a very complex task.

“This opportunity allowed us to demonstrate our capabilities while gaining vital training, helping our maintainers get the reps required to do this task in the future without assistance.”

According to Stanford, C-17 Globemaster aircraft’s engine failures at en-route locations are rare because of the engine reliability and various monitoring practices.

The 735th AMS is part of the USAF Air Mobility Command’s unit 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing (AMOW).

The AMS responsible for performing maintenance primarily for C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft flying Air Mobility Command missions through Hawaii.

Furthermore, the 515th AMOW oversees a total of six air mobility squadrons in the Indo-Pacific region, including in Hawaii, Guam, Alaska, Korea and Japan.

In 2019, the USAF also repaired the engine of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster aircraft at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska.