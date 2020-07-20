USAF’s B-1Bs conduct bilateral training in Indo-Pacific region

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Two US Air Force (USAF) B-1B Lancers have conducted bilateral bomber task force operations in the Indo-Pacific region from the Andersen Air Force Base (AFB), Guam.

To support the Pacific Air Forces’ training, the bombers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, 28th Wing, Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota were deployed.

The training was conducted with allies, partners and joint forces to reinforce the rules-based international order in the region.

Prior to their arrival in Guam, the B-1s Lancers conducted bilateral intercept training with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) F-15Js over the Sea of Japan.

Intercept training was conducted to enhance readiness and interoperability.



JASDF 204th Fighter Squadron commander lieutenant colonel Shirota Takamichi said: “Koku-Jieitai has steadily and successfully enhanced bilateral response capability and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) through the training.

“We remain committed to bilateral training in order to strengthen alliance capabilities, as well as interoperability to deter and counter threats.”

In May, Andersen AFB hosted B-1s during multiple sequenced bilateral missions conducted by the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas.

The US regularly conducts bomber task force operations globally to support collective defence and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities.

The multi-mission B-1 has the ability to rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary.

USAF 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander lieutenant colonel Lincoln Coleman said: “Our team has been actively preparing for BTF operations to ensure we’re ready and capable of meeting any requirement across the globe.

“We are excited for the opportunity to integrate with our partners and allies in the Pacific theatre and increase our joint lethality.”