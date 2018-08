An F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft has suffered a ground mishap at the US Air Force’s (USAF) Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida.

The accident took place moments after the combat aircraft underwent an in-flight emergency and returned to the Eglin AFB.

Following the in-flight emergency, the F-35A landed safely with one pilot on board and parked on the airforce base when the front nose gear of the aircraft collapsed.



Fire crews reached the accident spot immediately after the incident and the pilot reportedly sustained no injuries.

The F-35A stealth fighter is assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron, which is a part of the USAF’s 33rd Fighter Wing unit, and serves as a joint graduate flying and maintenance training wing for the F-35 aircraft.

In a statement, a 33rd Fighter Wing said that an investigation into the circumstances related to the incident is underway.

On the same day, another F-35 aircraft experienced a bird strike, reported Northwest Florida Daily News.

Last year, US Navy pilots were reported to have experienced similar problems with the front landing gear of the F-35C, reported DefenseNews.

The Lockheed Martin-built F-35A is the conventional take-off and landing variant of the combat jet, which provides the USAF and allies with enhanced capability and situational awareness.