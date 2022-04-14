USAF’s 374th MXS repairs CV-22 Osprey’s heat blanket

374th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems craftsman inspects a heat blanket on a CV-22 Osprey spinner panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Credit: SrA Hannah Bean/US Indo-Pacific Command.

US Air Force’s (USAF) 374th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) electrical and environmental shop has successfully conducted repairs on the CV-22 Osprey aircraft.

The repair was conducted at the Yokota Air Base in Japan between 31 March and 6 April.

The event marks the first instance of performing a patch repair on the CV-22 Osprey aircraft, across the entire US Department of Defense (DoD).

374th MXS electrical and environmental systems craftsman staff sergeant Cameron Lachney said: “This was a huge deal for us because it was the first time our shop performed the repair, but it was also the first DoD-wide.

Related

“We were also able to showcase our amazing soldering skills.”

The 374th MXS electrical and environmental shop repaired the six panels of the aircraft and patched its heater blanket, which de-ices CV-22s.

The maintenance effort resulted in an estimated $150,000 in savings for the USAF.

According to the 374th Maintenance Squadron, the repairing effort saw the team of craftsmen sand down the aircraft’s panel until they reached the copper heat source.

After that, the team cleaned and patched the aircraft’s damaged segments and provided a fiberglass cover.

Towards the end of the process, the craftsmen repainted the CV-22 Osprey aircraft.

374th MXS electrical and environmental systems journeyman senior airman Sarah O’Shea said: “It’s amazing that I get to learn these new skills.

“I feel like I’m making a really big difference. Knowing that this part will go back on a CV-22 and will work perfectly is like the ultimate cherry on top.”

Developed by Boeing Rotorcraft Systems and Bell Helicopters, the CV-22 Osprey multi-mission, tiltrotor aircraft can perform both vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and short take-off and landing (STOL).

The joint-service aircraft is operated by the USAF and the US Marine Corps (USMC).