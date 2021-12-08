USAFE-AFAFRICA delivers second C-130H Hercules to Nigerien Armed Forces

Two C-130H Hercules delivered to the Nigerien Armed Forces sit side-by-side on the Niamey flightline. Credit: US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria.

US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) has formally transferred the second of the three USAF C-130H Hercules to the Nigerien Armed Forces.

The aircraft delivery ceremony was conducted on 7 December at the Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger.

Niger received this second C-130 aircraft delivery from the US last month.

The delivery marks the USAF’s commitment to delivering continued support towards humanitarian operations and counter violent extremist organisations missions across the Sahel.

USAFE-AFAFRICA commander National Guard Assistant USAF major general James Kriesel said: “We proudly stand alongside our Nigerien partners as we celebrate the enhanced strength of our coalition force.



“Niger has built a defence framework committed to amplifying regional security and stability throughout the Sahel.”

Earlier this year, Niger received the first C-130 aircraft from the US.

The addition of C-130s to its Armed Forces fleet places Niger among 70 other countries using this airlift capability.

US Embassy Niamey chargé d’affaires Susan N’Garnim said: “This momentous occasion is a testament to the long-standing, enduring, and productive partnership between the United States and Niger.”

Since 2013, the US has collaborated with the Nigerien Force to strengthen its C-130 programme.

The first Nigerien female pilot graduated and educated other pilots as part of an international pilot training programme conducted by the Little Rock AFB’s C-130 Formal Training Unit.