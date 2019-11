The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) Phase II contract to Trueface to deploy computer vision technologies at military bases.

The contract comes after Trueface was awarded a Phase I contract earlier this year to research the application of computer vision for security at bases.

The latest contract will allow the start-up to deploy its facial recognition and weapon identification capabilities on a USAF base in the first quarter of next year.

Trueface CEO Shaun Moore said: “Trueface was created to provide organisations of all types the opportunity to understand who and what is being brought in and out of their premises.

“Through the use of our advanced computer vision, we are able to provide critical information that was previously unavailable in real-time for the airforce. The military is the perfect customer for Trueface, as the physical security element is crucial to the protection of the individuals and assets on base.”



The company’s computer vision technology includes facial recognition, weapon detection and licence plate recognition.

The deployment of the solution is expected to deliver benefits such as improved security at the base and a quicker entrance process.

According to the company, the solution will help avoid long lines and inefficiencies at the base.

Trueface’s facial recognition and licence plate recognition technologies will allow the checkpoint teams at the base to complete the security assessment of visitors more quickly.

The weapon detection technology will be responsible for ‘monitoring the movement of firearms outside of designated areas’.