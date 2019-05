The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Boeing’s subsidiary Tapestry Solutions to provide weapon planning software (WPS) to US military and allied forces.

WPS will be used for aircraft and weapon platforms. Valid for ten years, the contract has a potential value of $259m.

The mission planning software can be used for various aspects of mission planning, including routes, threats and points for weapons launches.

Tapestry Solutions Mission Products and Services vice-president Debbie Churchill said: “We are looking forward on building on our partnership with the US Air Force as we help to fulfil their mission planning needs with the WPS suite.



“It will ensure our customers have the critical data they need to get from mission plan to execution more efficiently with the use of faster, more powerful and intuitive weapons planning capabilities.”



Tapestry will perform the development, enhancement and support of the WPS suite, which is a core component within the Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) architecture.

JMPS is a cooperative development between the USAF and the US Navy. It aims to provide automated mission planning support for aircraft, weapons and sensors used by airforce, navy and marine corps.

It has the ability to facilitate collaborative mission planning and data sharing capabilities between military services.

The WPS suite supports precision-guided munition planning for a range of USAF bombers and fighter aircraft, including A-10, B-2, B-52, F-15E, F/A-18 and F-35 deployed worldwide.

Tapestry has previously delivered mission planning software solutions for F-15, F/A-18, F-22 and T-38.

In addition, the company has experience in developing weapons systems software for the Tomahawk missile and Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) programme.

According to the US Department of Defence, the contracted work is anticipated to be completed by February 2029.

Tapestry will perform the majority of the work at its US locations in St Louis, Missouri, and Niceville, Florida.