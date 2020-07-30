Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Strategic Warning & Surveillance Systems Division has selected Jacobs for operations, maintenance and sustainment (OM&S) of missions at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Cheyenne Mountain Complex (NCMC).

The Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment (ITW/AA) and Space Support Contract II (NISSC II) is worth $455m over a six-year period of performance.

The contract has been effective since 25 June.

Work under the contract will be performed at NCMC, located near NORAD at Peterson AFB in Colorado Springs.

Under the contract, Jacobs will support communications and processing for Command and Control (C2) capability and legacy space C2 systems.



This support will be provided at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station (CMAFS) and Peterson Air Force Base (AFB), Colorado, as well as Offutt AFB, Nebraska and Vandenberg AFB, California.

The task order also sets requirements for operations and maintenance support for the CMAFS Information Systems Infrastructure.

According to the firm, the missions include warnings and control from airborne, land-based and space-based systems that identify threat activities both in air and space against North America and its allies.

Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions senior vice-president Steve Arnette said: “We welcome the opportunity to help support the US Air Force (USAF) in continual operation, maintenance and sustainment of the systems necessary to make decisions about threats to North America, and to maintain space situational awareness.

“The importance of the USAF mission and challenges they face sustaining complex systems for a no-fail mission are tremendous catalysts that energise our entire workforce to redefine what’s possible in delivering innovative solutions.”