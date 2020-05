Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

US Air Force (USAF) airmen assigned to the 62nd Aerial Port Squadron operating at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Air Mobility Command (AMC) passenger terminal have implemented new procedures to ensure the safety of all personnel travelling amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Prior to flying, passengers travelling through any AMC terminal are required to be medically screened.

The new screening requirements are aided by airmen located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.



USAF 62nd Aerial Port Squadron contracting officer’s representative Master Sergeant Richard House said: “For the first time in AMC history, we started conducting enhanced medical screening in partnership with the 62nd Medical Squadron with hopes of preventing the spread of this horrible virus while still enabling the Department of Defense’s mission to continue throughout US Indo-Pacific Command.

“The secretary of defence’s stop-movement [order] has dramatically reduced the number of passengers we receive and send, so that has to play a role in reducing the spread.”

Will the DoD reduce its global supply chain exposure as a result of COVID-19? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Passengers at Seattle Airport are required to fill out a medical questionnaire and get their temperatures checked before boarding a flight.

An on-site flight surgeon with the 62nd Medical Squadron will approve the travel of passengers with a fever of 100.4°F or higher or those who have been working at a medical facility.

This will permit only healthy passengers to fly, preventing further spread of the virus.

Following this, the number of AMC flights departing from Seattle Airport has remained the same but the number of passengers has decreased by 50%-75%.

Additionally, all passengers travelling through the terminal are mandated to wear face masks.

House added: “Due to ever-changing travel guidance and restrictions intended to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the amount of customer phone calls our passenger service agents are receiving is at an unprecedented level.

“Our team has screened 23 missions consisting of 1,121 passengers with no cases of Covid-19 traced back to our location.”