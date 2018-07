The US Air Force (USAF) has approved the use of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and selected handheld computing devices provided by Samsung Electronics America.

Currently, the USAF can purchase Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets from major telecommunications carriers through its cellular blanket purchase agreement (BPA).

US Federal Government vice-president Chris Balcik said: “The Air Force recognises how critical mobile technology is to driving workforce transformation and tactical productivity.



“Our goal is to maximise capability wherever the mission takes our military with Samsung’s hardware and software solutions.”

“We are committed to helping the airforce fully leverage the benefits of a mobile smart device ecosystem through our technology, training and services expertise.”

With approval, the service has the ability to leverage advanced and customisable features of the Samsung solution and join other federal customers of the country across the US Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and other civilian agencies.

Based on the Android operating system, the flagship smartphones and tablets developed by the company are supported by its defence-grade Knox security platform and are regularly used for classified military work.

Samsung Air Force account executive Don Logan said: “As an airforce veteran, it’s so exciting to see our solutions being tested and used to drive tactical advantage and business process improvement.

“We are committed to helping the airforce fully leverage the benefits of a mobile smart device ecosystem through our technology, training and services expertise.”

Equipped with Band-14 to ensure public safety, the latest S9 smartphone launched by Samsung is on the US DoD Information Network Approved Products List (DODIN APL).

The company is currently working to add the device to the USAF BPA.